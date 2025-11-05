Crime And Law

1 killed, 1 injured in Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Police Department
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As police were at the hospital, another victim arrived with gunshot wounds.

The identity of the deadly shooting victim was not released. The identity of the second victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!