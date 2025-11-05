1 killed, 1 injured in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Auburn Avenue after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As police were at the hospital, another victim arrived with gunshot wounds.

The identity of the deadly shooting victim was not released. The identity of the second victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.