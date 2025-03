ATLANTA — One person has died after a shooting in downtown Atlanta on Friday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to the area of Luckie Street NW and Mills Street NW after reports of a shooting around 6:45 p.m.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

The shooting happened in a busy section of downtown Atlanta and is just blocks away from State Farm Arena, where the NCAA tournament is currently underway.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting.