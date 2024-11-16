Crime And Law

1 dead, 1 injured in nearby overnight Atlanta shootings, police say

By Miles Montgomery

Atlanta police investigate shooting on Lakewood Terrace (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to police, officers responded to Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road after 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries, police say. Officials have not released his identity.

Police responded to a home on Lakewood Terrace less than a half mile away for another person shot call.

At that scene, officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot twice. He was rushed to the hospital. There current extent of his injuries is unknown.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if there are any possible suspects.

