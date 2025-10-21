News

Company behind Tylenol disputes claims of risk during pregnancy

By WSB Radio News Staff
tylenol FILE PHOTO: (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

The maker of Tylenol is asking U.S. regulators to reject a proposed warning that links the popular pain reliever to autism and other developmental disorders.

Kenvue, the company behind Tylenol, said the “overwhelming weight of the evidence” contradicts claims that acetaminophen, the drug’s active ingredient poses a risk for neurodevelopmental disorders when used during pregnancy.

The request comes after the Trump administration tied the use of Tylenol to autism, sparking debate over the medication’s safety. The controversy has placed renewed scrutiny on Kenvue and its best-selling brand, which represents a major portion of the company’s revenue.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!