Company behind Tylenol disputes claims of risk during pregnancy

The maker of Tylenol is asking U.S. regulators to reject a proposed warning that links the popular pain reliever to autism and other developmental disorders.

Kenvue, the company behind Tylenol, said the “overwhelming weight of the evidence” contradicts claims that acetaminophen, the drug’s active ingredient poses a risk for neurodevelopmental disorders when used during pregnancy.

The request comes after the Trump administration tied the use of Tylenol to autism, sparking debate over the medication’s safety. The controversy has placed renewed scrutiny on Kenvue and its best-selling brand, which represents a major portion of the company’s revenue.

Bloomberg’s Gina Cervetti contributed to this story