Clayton Co. officer shot in line of duty returning home nearly a year later

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer who was shot nearly a year ago is returning home.

The Clayton County Police Department says they are hosting a homecoming celebration for Officer Demika Lloyd on Friday afternoon at the police headquarters.

They are asking people to line the streets with signs and posters welcoming her back home at 3:45 p.m.

Officer Lloyd responded to a home on Newbury Drive on July 27, 2022 after a woman called 911 saying she was suicidal.

Moments after Lloyd arrived on the scene, Aiyanah Pryor, 25, pulled out a gun and shot the officer twice.

Other officers found the injured officer in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police say Pryor drove into Atlanta after the shooting. When she was spotted, she fired at least one shot at officers, who then returned fire and shot her multiple times.

A Clayton County police spokesperson says Lloyd has been with their department for approximately a year and a half.

According to records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Lloyd received two hours of suicide prevention training in May 2022.

