Overturned vehicle. Right five lanes blocked in Airport on I 75 SB between Central Ave-Porsche Ave-CW Grant Pkwy/Exit 239 (SB) and I-285 West/Exit 238B

I-75 Overturned vehicle. Right five lanes blocked in Airport on I 75 SB between Central Ave-Porsche Ave-CW Grant Pkwy/Exit 239 (SB) and I-285 West/Exit 238B