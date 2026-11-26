WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump on Thursday accused his Commerce Department of purposely issuing incorrect economic growth figures before the midterm elections, and said he wants to launch an investigation.

Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine trust in economic data that fails to match his claims of a historic boom, a pattern that threatens the credibility of figures needed by businesses, financial markets and consumers when making investments.

His latest complaint concerns data issued by the Commerce Department on Wednesday that revised gross domestic product in the third quarter to 4.3% on an annual basis, up from a prior estimate of 3.4%.

The department's Bureau of Economic Analysis routinely updates its economic data to improve their accuracy. GDP figures, monthly jobs reports and other data are regularly revised. Those updates occur on a pre-scheduled basis without regard to the political calendar.

But the president claimed on social media that it was a “massive, and purposeful, error” and linked it to the poor performance for Republicans in the Nov. 3 midterm elections that gave Democrats control of both houses of Congress.

“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers,” Trump posted. “Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation.”

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government is largely closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It's the latest instance of Trump questioning the integrity of economic data he feels is unfavorable to him without providing evidence that revisions are politically motivated. In August 2025, Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a decidedly weak jobs report. That report said only 73,000 jobs were added in July 2025 and showed that 258,000 fewer jobs were added in May and June than previously reported.

Trump called that jobs report “phony” and “rigged.”

Trump has claimed that he deserves credit for powering stronger economic growth, but voters do not share the president's belief that the economy is strong. In the midterms, 76% described economic conditions as "not so good" or "poor," according to the AP Voter Poll, an extensive survey of the electorate. About two-thirds of voters said Trump's own policies had fueled inflation.

The president in his social media post ignored that the same federal agency on Wednesday also reported that a key measure of inflation — the personal consumption expenditures price index — accelerated to an annual pace of 3.8% in October.

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