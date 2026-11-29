GENEVA — Voters decided Sunday to ease Switzerland's strict rules on the export of weaponry, opting to relax restrictions on exports to Western partners in a contest that shaped up as a test of the country's vaunted neutrality.

The federal government and other backers said that the reform was needed to strengthen Switzerland’s defense industry and military. Critics feared that it would give extremists and lawless states easier access to Swiss weaponry.

Final results on Sunday showed that just under 55% of voters cast ballots in favor of the reform.

The vote is part of Switzerland's distinctive form of democracy that gives the public a direct say in policymaking four times a year.

In other nationwide balloting, nearly six in 10 voters approved a measure to ban loud fireworks — supported strongly by animal-rights defenders. Separately, voters rejected proposals to hike sales taxes to help finance higher pensions and to ensure fairer taxes for married couples.

The Russia-Ukraine war has prompted government officials in Switzerland to grapple with the country's longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones.

The proposed easing would apply to 36 countries — mostly European and Western countries — considered to have similar export controls to those in Switzerland. Direct arms deliveries to countries at war like Ukraine would remain prohibited.

Switzerland's parliament has sought for years to soften restrictions on exports of Swiss military equipment, arguing that allowing the exports helps keep the nation's defense industry competitive and ultimately helps the country defend itself.

The government has argued that around 80% of Swiss military exports go to other European countries.

Currently, countries that receive Swiss military equipment must agree not to transfer such weapons and other war materiel to conflict zones. Under the proposal, such sign-offs would no longer be required.

The government could also allow deliveries of weaponry to a “partner state” — any of those 36 countries — if it's involved in an armed conflict, as long as such exports conform with Switzerland's foreign and security interests.

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released earlier this year ranked Switzerland as 20th among the world's top arms suppliers — behind Denmark and ahead of Ukraine — over the past five years. The United States ranked No. 1, with a 42% share of global arms exports in the period from 2021 to 2025.

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