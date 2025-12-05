Small but mighty stores rake in revenue on Small Business Saturday

ATLANTA — According to new data just released by the National Retail Federation, on Small Business Saturday nearly 63 million Americans shopped in-store, which was a 2.6% increase over 2024.

It’s projected spending will surpass $1T for the first time ever this Christmas season, with expected growth between 3.7% and 4.2% over last year, reinforcing expectations that small businesses will end the year on strong footing.

Almost three-fourths of small business owners expect higher revenues next year and a majority plan to expand operations.