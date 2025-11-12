MADISON, NJ — A new report says there’s a young homebuyer crisis in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors, the typical age of first-time buyers climbed to an all-time high of 40 years.

The report also says the number of first-time home buyers dropped to a record low of 21% in 2025.

On top of that, a Coldwell Banker report says 84% of Gen Z say they’re putting off major life milestones like getting married and having children, just to afford to buy a home.

Skyrocketing home prices and high mortgage rates are to blame.

The crisis has prompted the White House to propose a new 50-year mortgage.