HONG KONG — Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday while U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence helped push benchmarks in Asia higher, though some profit-taking by investors toward the end of the day pared those gains.

Investors have been growing cautious about the AI trade. They also are watching for impacts from the latest tariff hikes Washington plans to impose on China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX jumped 1.9% to 25,180.12, while France's CAC 40 climbed 1.8% to 8,126.47. Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.6% to 10,591.83.

U.S. stock futures also climbed, with the S&P 500 futures up 0.5%. U.S. markets will reopen Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rebounded and closed 0.9% higher at 57,499.16. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group jumped 7.3%, while memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings surged 12.6%. Shares of chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron were up 0.6%.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index added 0.3% to 4,711.21 after a 6.2% drop a day earlier. Samsung Electronics gained 0.4%, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix rose 2.2%.

Taiwan's Taiex was 2.5% higher. But shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., edged 0.2% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.2% higher at 22,226.88. The Shanghai Composite index was up less than 0.1% at 3,476.88.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 8,763.80.

India’s Sensex rose 0.5%.

Wall Street closed mixed ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% Wednesday after falling as much as 3.2% earlier in the day. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite closed 0.6% lower, after recovering from a drop of as much as 4.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 0.3%.

Nvidia fell 3.9% as AI shares lost steam for a second day after Jensen Huang's comeback as CEO. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings warned it could downgrade Nvidia's credit rating over concerns surrounding its management and governance.

Broadcom, which had fallen sharply earlier in the day, was 0.1% lower at the close. Anthropic, which began public trading last week, recovered from an early drop and ended 1.1% higher, though still below its IPO, or initial public offering, price of $83 per share.

In commodities trading, oil prices climbed early Thursday as tensions in the Middle East persisted even as global oil supply continued to recover.

Brent crude, the international standard, was 0.5% higher at $91.09 per barrel. It was trading at approximately $72 a barrel before the war began in late February. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1% to $84.51 per barrel.

Recent reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, have contributed to concerns over oil flows and "brought supply risks back into focus," ING commodities strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson said in a commentary Thursday.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.30 Japanese yen from 159.16 yen. The euro was trading at $1.0968, down from $1.0974.

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