TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher in Friday trading, following a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 2.0% to 58,628.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,833.60. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.2% to 4,906.93. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up nearly 2.1% to 22,682.64, while the Shanghai Composite rose 3.2% to 3,586.30.

Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check.

In Japan, shares of Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered and finished considerably higher, underlining the continuing appeal of computer chip and AI stocks.

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from U.S. tariff hikes planned for imports from China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners.

U.S. markets will reopen later Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.99% to $86.18 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 0.77% to $97.31 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 159.33 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0982, up from $1.0975.

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AP Business Writer Chan Ho-Him contributed to this report.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

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