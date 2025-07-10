News

Best public middle schools in the Augusta metro area

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Augusta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. North Augusta Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Aiken County Public Schools, SC
- Enrollment: 521 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#9. Johnson Magnet

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 656 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

#8. Tall Pines STEM Academy

- School grades: 5-8
- Location: South Carolina Public Charter School District, SC
- Enrollment: 382 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#7. Columbia Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 939 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#6. Lakeside Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 523 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#5. Evans Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 940 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

#4. Greenbrier Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 862 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Riverside Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 718 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Stallings Island Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Columbia County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 689 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Richmond County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 727 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

