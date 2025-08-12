News

Best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area using data from Niche. (Ground Picture // Shutterstock/Ground Picture // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#10. Cross Schools

- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. The Habersham School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#8. Memorial Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#7. Veritas Academy

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#6. Calvary Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#5. Hilton Head Christian Academy

- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,262 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School

- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 570 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#2. St. Andrew's School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#1. The Savannah Country Day School

- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,072 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!