More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Georgia using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. Hall County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 569

- Population: 204,953

- Median household income: $74,153

- Median home value: $277,900 (70% own)

- Median rent: $1,179 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Flowery Branch High School (grade A minus), Cherokee Bluff Middle School (grade A minus), Spout Springs Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Lakeview Academy (grade A+), Riverside Preparatory Academy (grade A+), Maranatha Christian Academy (grade A+)

- Top places: Flowery Branch (grade A minus), Oakwood (grade B+), Gainesville (grade B)

#29. Habersham County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 567

- Population: 46,326

- Median household income: $61,292

- Median home value: $188,800 (75% own)

- Median rent: $861 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Fairview Elementary School (grade A minus), Hazel Grove Elementary School (grade B+), Clarkesville Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Tallulah Falls School (grade A+), Trinity Classical School (grade B+), The Torch Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Clarkesville (grade A minus), Mount Airy (grade A minus), Demorest (grade A minus)

#28. Thomas County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 548

- Population: 45,665

- Median household income: $55,958

- Median home value: $178,900 (62% own)

- Median rent: $974 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Jerger Elementary School (grade B+), Thomas County Central High School (grade B+), Cross Creek Elementary School (grade B)

- Top private schools: Brookwood School (grade A), Thomasville Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Thomasville (grade B), Coolidge (grade B minus), Ochlocknee (grade B minus)

#27. Muscogee County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 546

- Population: 204,572

- Median household income: $54,561

- Median home value: $168,400 (50% own)

- Median rent: $1,038 (50% rent)

- Top public schools: Columbus High School (grade A+), Britt David Elementary Computer Magnet Academy (grade A minus), Richards Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Brookstone School (grade A+), St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School (grade A), Calvary Christian School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Columbus (grade B+)

#26. Jackson County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 499

- Population: 77,033

- Median household income: $82,056

- Median home value: $280,600 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,007 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Jefferson Middle School (grade A), Jefferson Academy (grade A), Jefferson High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Braselton Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Jackson Trail Christian School (grade unavailable), Easterseals Child Development Center at Jackson (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Braselton (grade A), Jefferson (grade A), Hoschton (grade B+)

#25. Douglas County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 459

- Population: 144,735

- Median household income: $76,930

- Median home value: $227,800 (66% own)

- Median rent: $1,326 (34% rent)

- Top public schools: Holly Springs Elementary School (grade A minus), Winston Elementary School (grade B+), South Douglas Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Heirway Christian Academy (grade A minus), Harvester Christian Academy (grade A minus), King's Way Christian School (grade B+)

- Top places: Lithia Springs (grade B+), Douglasville (grade B)

#24. Floyd County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 436

- Population: 98,541

- Median household income: $57,868

- Median home value: $174,000 (63% own)

- Median rent: $890 (37% rent)

- Top public schools: Pepperell Primary School (grade A), Johnson Elementary School (grade A), Model Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Darlington School (grade A+), Unity Christian School (grade B+), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Rome (grade B+), Lindale (grade B minus), Shannon (grade B+)

#23. Chatham County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 396

- Population: 296,266

- Median household income: $66,171

- Median home value: $256,400 (57% own)

- Median rent: $1,284 (43% rent)

- Top public schools: Savannah Arts Academy (grade A+), Savannah Early College High School (grade A minus), The STEM Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Savannah Country Day School (grade A+), St. Andrew's School (grade A+), Savannah Christian Preparatory School (grade A)

- Top places: Dutch Island (grade A), Wilmington Island (grade B+), Whitemarsh Island (grade B+)

#22. Bulloch County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 390

- Population: 79,829

- Median household income: $53,675

- Median home value: $172,500 (52% own)

- Median rent: $931 (48% rent)

- Top public schools: Portal Middle/High School (grade A minus), Brooklet Elementary School (grade A minus), Statesboro STEAM Academy College, Careers, Arts and Technology Academy (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Bulloch Academy (grade A minus), Trinity Christian School (grade B+), Bible Baptist Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Statesboro (grade B), Brooklet (grade A minus), Portal (grade B+)

#21. Harris County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 367

- Population: 34,914

- Median household income: $85,936

- Median home value: $273,200 (89% own)

- Median rent: $869 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: New Mountain Hill Elementary School (grade A minus), Harris County Carver Middle School (grade A minus), Creekside School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Waverly Hall Christian Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Pine Mountain (grade A), Shiloh (grade A minus), Hamilton (grade B+)

#20. Camden County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 328

- Population: 55,105

- Median household income: $68,104

- Median home value: $213,400 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,136 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Saint Marys Middle School (grade A), Sugarmill Elementary School (grade A), Kingsland Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Advance Learning Center (grade unavailable), New Hope Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Childtime of Kingsland (grade unavailable)

- Top places: St. Marys (grade A minus), Kingsland (grade A minus), Woodbine (grade B+)

#19. Carroll County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 322

- Population: 120,060

- Median household income: $66,895

- Median home value: $196,900 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,055 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Ithica Elementary School (grade A), Central Middle School (grade A), Central Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Oak Mountain Academy (grade A+), Holy Ground Baptist Academy (grade C+), Oak Grove Montessori School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Villa Rica (grade A minus), Carrollton (grade A minus), Temple (grade B+)

#18. Bryan County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 280

- Population: 44,995

- Median household income: $90,627

- Median home value: $276,100 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,390 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: McAllister Elementary School (grade A), Frances Meeks Elementary School (grade A), Richmond Hill Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool (grade unavailable), First Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Richmond Hill (grade A minus), Pembroke (grade B)

#17. DeKalb County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 279

- Population: 761,209

- Median household income: $76,044

- Median home value: $301,100 (58% own)

- Median rent: $1,464 (42% rent)

- Top public schools: Talley Street Elementary School (grade A+), DeKalb School of the Arts (grade A), Oakhurst Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Paideia School (grade A+), Marist School (grade A+), Midtown International School (grade A+)

- Top places: Candler Park (grade A+), Decatur (grade A+), North Decatur (grade A+)

#16. Lowndes County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 231

- Population: 118,257

- Median household income: $52,821

- Median home value: $177,800 (54% own)

- Median rent: $951 (46% rent)

- Top public schools: Scintilla Charter Academy (grade A), Pine Grove Middle School (grade A), Hahira Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Valwood School (grade A), Highland Christian Academy (grade B+), Georgia Christian School (grade B minus)

- Top places: Hahira (grade A minus), Valdosta (grade B), Lake Park (grade B minus)

#15. Morgan County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 215

- Population: 20,171

- Median household income: $81,524

- Median home value: $293,300 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,003 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Morgan County Middle School (grade A), Morgan County Elementary School (grade A), Morgan County High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Philadelphia Christian School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Madison (grade A), Bostwick (grade A minus), Buckhead (grade B+)

#14. Lee County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 186

- Population: 32,968

- Median household income: $83,632

- Median home value: $208,800 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,144 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Lee County Elementary School (grade A minus), Lee County Middle School - West Campus (grade A minus), Twin Oaks Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Montessori Preparatory Academy of Lee (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Leesburg (grade A minus), Smithville (grade B minus)

#13. Coweta County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 184

- Population: 147,449

- Median household income: $90,031

- Median home value: $291,900 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,326 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Coweta Charter Academy (grade A), Brooks Elementary School (grade A minus), Northgate High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Heritage School (grade A), Trinity Christian School (grade B+), Central Christian School (grade B+)

- Top places: Senoia (grade A+), Newnan (grade A minus), Grantville (grade B minus)

#12. Glynn County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 167

- Population: 84,566

- Median household income: $65,970

- Median home value: $238,000 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,031 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Glynn Academy (grade A), Oglethorpe Point Elementary School (grade A), St. Simons Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Frederica Academy (grade A+), Heritage Christian Academy (grade B+), Brunswick Christian Academy (grade B)

- Top places: St. Simons (grade A), Country Club Estates (grade B+), Dock Junction (grade B+)

#11. Monroe County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 152

- Population: 28,287

- Median household income: $74,867

- Median home value: $204,100 (83% own)

- Median rent: $872 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Monroe County Middle School - Banks Stephens Campus (grade A), T.G. Scott Elementary School (grade A minus), Mary Persons High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Wynfield Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Forsyth (grade A minus), Culloden (grade C+)

#10. Clarke County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 131

- Population: 128,864

- Median household income: $48,692

- Median home value: $242,600 (41% own)

- Median rent: $1,045 (59% rent)

- Top public schools: Clarke Central High School (grade A minus), Chase Street Elementary School (grade B+), Barrow Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Monsignor Donovan Catholic High School (grade A), Athens Christian School (grade B+), St. Joseph Catholic Parish School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Athens (grade A), Winterville (grade A minus)

#9. Cherokee County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 124

- Population: 268,567

- Median household income: $100,824

- Median home value: $358,400 (77% own)

- Median rent: $1,580 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Bascomb Elementary School (grade A), Dean Rusk Middle School (grade A), Hickory Flat Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lyndon Academy (grade A), Cherokee Christian Schools (grade A minus), Compass Prep Academy (grade B)

- Top places: Woodstock (grade A+), Ball Ground (grade A), Holly Springs (grade A)

#8. Gwinnett County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 89

- Population: 957,977

- Median household income: $82,296

- Median home value: $307,300 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,594 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology (grade A+), Buford Senior Academy (grade A+), Buford High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Notre Dame Academy (grade A+), Greater Atlanta Christian School (grade A+), Wesleyan School (grade A+)

- Top places: Suwanee (grade A+), Duluth (grade A+), Mountain Park (grade A+)

#7. Columbia County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 56

- Population: 156,921

- Median household income: $92,571

- Median home value: $259,000 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,295 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Stallings Island Middle School (grade A), Parkway Elementary School (grade A), River Ridge Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Augusta Preparatory Day School (grade A+), Evans Christian Academy (grade A), Augusta Christian Schools (grade A minus)

- Top places: Evans (grade A+), Martinez (grade A), Grovetown (grade A minus)

#6. Houston County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 54

- Population: 164,117

- Median household income: $76,968

- Median home value: $189,500 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,094 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: C. B. Watson Primary School (grade A), Houston County High School (grade A), Matthew Arthur Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Westfield School (grade A minus), Sacred Heart Catholic School (grade unavailable), Warner Robins Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Perry (grade A), Warner Robins (grade A minus), Centerville (grade A minus)

#5. Fulton County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 46

- Population: 1,061,944

- Median household income: $86,267

- Median home value: $398,300 (54% own)

- Median rent: $1,529 (46% rent)

- Top public schools: Alpharetta High School (grade A+), Northview High School (grade A+), Milton High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Fulton Science Academy Private School (grade A+), The Westminster Schools (grade A+), Pace Academy (grade A+)

- Top places: Johns Creek (grade A+), Alpharetta (grade A+), Atlantic Station (grade A+)

#4. Fayette County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 16

- Population: 119,259

- Median household income: $105,910

- Median home value: $369,700 (82% own)

- Median rent: $1,693 (18% rent)

- Top public schools: McIntosh High School (grade A+), Starrs Mill High School (grade A), Rising Starr Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Forest School: An Acton Academy (grade A+), Counterpane Montessori School (grade A), Foundry Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Tyrone (grade A+), Peachtree City (grade A+), Fayetteville (grade A)

#3. Cobb County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 12

- Population: 765,813

- Median household income: $94,244

- Median home value: $346,000 (66% own)

- Median rent: $1,535 (34% rent)

- Top public schools: Walton High School (grade A+), Wheeler High School (grade A), Hillgrove High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Walker School (grade A+), Mount Paran Christian School (grade A+), Whitefield Academy (grade A+)

- Top places: Smyrna (grade A+), Vinings (grade A+), Kennesaw (grade A)

#2. Oconee County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 9

- Population: 41,978

- Median household income: $116,221

- Median home value: $389,200 (84% own)

- Median rent: $1,391 (16% rent)

- Top public schools: North Oconee High School (grade A+), Dove Creek Elementary School (grade A+), Rocky Branch Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Athens Academy (grade A+), Prince Avenue Christian School (grade A), Westminster Christian Academy (grade A minus)

- Top places: Bogart (grade A+), Watkinsville (grade A+), North High Shoals (grade A)

#1. Forsyth County, Georgia

- Overall Rank: 7

- Population: 253,225

- Median household income: $131,660

- Median home value: $451,100 (85% own)

- Median rent: $1,779 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Alliance Academy for Innovation (grade A+), Lambert High School (grade A+), South Forsyth High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Pinecrest Academy (grade A+), Friendship Christian School (grade A), Covenant Christian Academy (grade A minus)

- Top places: Cumming (grade A)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.