Atlanta native, hip-hop legend Gucci Mane to perform at Hawks home opener

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane will perform at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks home opener later this month.

The Hawks announced on Tuesday that the rap legend, whose real name is Radric Davis, will be taking over the court with a halftime performance.

Gucci last performed at a Hawks game back in 2023.

Each year, the Hawks have different performers at halftime, many who have Atlanta ties. Last year, Atlanta rappers Killer Mike and JID performed at halftime of games.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” Gucci Mane said in a news release. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.”

The multi-platinum rapper has released 16 albums, countless mixtapes and has had multiple ground-breaking hit songs since his career began in 2005. He is known as one of the three forefathers of the popular genre “Trap Music” with fellow hip-hop icons T.I., and Jeezy. He released his latest album titled, “Breath of Fresh Air” in 2023.

He is known for songs including “Make the Trap Say Aye” with OJ Da Juiceman, “So Icy” with Jeezy, “Atlanta Zoo” with Ludacris, “Steady Mobbin” with Lil Wayne, “Freaky Gurl” remix with Ludacris and Lil Kim, “Lemonade” “Spotlight” with Usher, “Wasted” with Plies, “Bricks” with Yo Gotti and Yung Ralph, “Photoshoot,” “I’m a Dog” with DG Yola, and many more.

Leading up to Opening Night, about 2,000 t-shirts will be delivered to 20 local nonprofit organizations throughout the metro Atlanta area, Hawks officials say.

The Hawks are set to host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

