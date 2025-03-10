Atlanta 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Atlanta, Georgia using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 74 °F on Friday, while the low is 43 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 49 °F, low of 46 °F (93% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (22 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:54 AM, sunset at 7:41 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 71 °F, low of 43 °F (28% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:53 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
liseykina // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 73 °F, low of 50 °F (35% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:51 AM, sunset at 7:42 PM
Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 63 °F, low of 54 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:50 AM, sunset at 7:43 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 74 °F, low of 56 °F (77% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:44 PM
- Full moon
LeManna // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 68 °F, low of 61 °F (93% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 74 °F, low of 58 °F (22% humidity)
- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (8 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:45 PM