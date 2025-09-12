News

90K Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru models recalled over HVAC problem

By WSB Radio News Staff
Toyota logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 33,800 Toyotas have been recalled.
Toyota has issued a recall of thousands of vehicles.

It includes Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru vehicles from the 2023 through 2025 model year.

This recall has been issued after problems were found with their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The systems could have electrical compressor failure, which can cause the defroster or defogger to not work, increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue can be fixed by updating the cars’ HVAC system.

Owners should take their affected vehicles to a dealership for a free software update.

