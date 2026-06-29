The Ultimate VIP Experience to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band could be yours!

We are giving you the ultimate VIP treatment to see Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band: Keep The Party Going Tour on Saturday, July 18 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Enter below for a chance to win:

Access to the Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band pre-show soundcheck

Meet & Greet and special photo opportunity with Mac McAnally and members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band**

Get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek and see what it takes to bring the production to life each night***

VIP-exclusive gift item and souvenir laminate

Photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to celebrate your evening***

Tour merchandise shopping before the general public

Dedicated check-in and on-site VIP team

PLUS, two tickets to see Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band: Keep The Party Going on July 18 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

*Locations may vary by venue, please see specific date for details.**Members in the meet & greet may vary per show.***No artist participation.****Local liquor laws apply.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/29/2026 10:00am ET–07/05/2026 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com select the “The Ultimate VIP Experience to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band ” Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about 07/06/26, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ONE (1) Grand Prizes: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ONE (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive (a) two tickets to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band: Keep The Party Going Tour on Saturday, July 18 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (b) one The Ultimate VIP Experience to Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band for two guest. (ARV: Minimum of $500.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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