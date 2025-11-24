Thank you for your donations to the 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025

ACFB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive

Thank you for your support of 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank!

We collected over 1,166 pounds of food and hundreds of dollars that will create 1,392 meals!

PHOTOS:

0 of 22 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 95.5 Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025

Our fellow Georgians are in need. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities, and you can do something to help a family right now!

· 1 in 7 (14.9%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (19.6%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 10 (10.4%).

· In the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s 29-county service area, 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure.

During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact! The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s processes and partners help them transform every dollar donated into 3 meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything. Every Meal Matters. Donate now.

**WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Limited to first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey. Starts 11/21/25 at 9:00 A.M. ET, ends 11/21/25 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. Tickets subject to add’l terms and conditions; ARV: $140.00. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

[ The latest Triple Team Traffic Updates »Opens in new window ]