The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win a Spa Sydell Gift Card for Mother’s Day!

Spa Sydell Mother's Day

Listen to The Mark Arum Show this Monday-Friday and you could win a $150 gift card to Spa Sydell.

Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day Spa Experience! Gift cards and e-gift cards now available at SpaSydell.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/26 - 05/01/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $100 gift card to Spa Sydell. (ARV: $150.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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