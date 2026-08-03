Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to the 2026 PGA Tour Championship!

PGA Tour East Lake 2024

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a round of the 2026 PGA Tour Championship!*

The TOUR Championship is the final, week-long event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. The event is held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and became the crowning competition of the PGA TOUR season in 2007. Don’t miss the chance to attend this exciting tournament.

*Ticket dates vary per giveaway

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/03/26 - 8/07/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the PGA Tour Championship (*date varies) at East Lake Golf Club (Minimum ARV: $200.00 based on seats and location). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.