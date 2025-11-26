Clark’s Christmas Kids 2025

95.5 WSB Clark's Christmas Kids

For 35 years, Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB have joined the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services to ensure that every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas day. With over 10,000 children in foster care currently, we need you now more than ever!

Thanks to our partners at Clark.com, Walmart, St. Vincent de Paul, and The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services for making this possible.

And thank you to Findlay Roofing and SCANA Energy for their generous donations.

Thank you to our donors: