Before Journey says goodbye, Von Haessler is giving you the chance to win tickets!

Journey Final Frontier

The next leg of the Journey’s Final Frontier Tour leg kicks off September 12 in Los Angeles, CA and features a stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Monday, October 19

Tickets on sale Friday, May 15th @ 10am via Ticketmaster.com

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine is giving you a chance to win tickets!

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-872-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/26-05/15/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Journey: Final Frontier Tour on October 19, 2026 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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