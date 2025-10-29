95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2025 Benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank

The 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic hosts will be collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at Alpharetta (11800 Haynes Bridge Rd) on Friday, November 21 from 9am-12noon!
The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey will receive two tickets to to Luzia By Cirque Du Soleil, Under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.*
Here is a list of items we’ll be collecting:
- Frozen turkeys
- Boxed stuffing
- Boxed mashed potatoes
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Canned green beans
- Canned sweet potatoes
- Canned corn
>>CAN’T STOP BY? CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Our fellow Georgians are in need. You can do something to help a family right now. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities
· 1 in 8 (13.1%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.
· 1 in 5 (18.4%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.
· Seniors, 1 in 12 (8.5%)
· In our 29-county service area, 1 in 9 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure
Among communities of color, food insecurity can be as much as 2 or 3 times higher than their white neighbors. In Georgia. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.
Every dollar donated can make a giant impact. Our processes and partners help us transform every dollar donated into up to three meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything.
**WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Limited to first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey. Starts 11/21/25 at 9:00 A.M. ET, ends 11/21/25 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. Tickets subject to add’l terms and conditions; ARV: $140.00. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30316.
