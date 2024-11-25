THANK YOU: 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive 2024 Benefiting Atlanta Community Food Bank

ACFB Triple Team Traffic Food Drive

Thanks to your generosity, we collected 1,875 pounds of food and monetary donations for the Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at Alpharetta (11800 Haynes Bridge Rd) on Friday, November 22!

Your donations will provide 2,673 meals for families throughout Georgia.

The first 20 people who dropped off a frozen turkey received two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 15 at Gas South Arena.

>>You can still help! CLICK HERE TO DONATE

















Our fellow Georgians are in need. You can do something to help a family right now. Hunger continues to be a crisis in our communities

· 1 in 8 (13.1%) Georgians are estimated to be food insecure.

· 1 in 5 (18.4%) children in Georgia are estimated to be food insecure.

· Seniors, 1 in 12 (8.5%)

· In our 29-county service area, 1 in 9 Georgians and 1 in 6 children are food insecure

Among communities of color, food insecurity can be as much as 2 or 3 times higher than their white neighbors. In Georgia. During the holidays, food becomes a focal point for many family gatherings, which deepens the despair felt by many neighbors who are already struggling.

Every dollar donated can make a giant impact. Our processes and partners help us transform every dollar donated into up to three meals. A nutritious meal generated from your donation can transform a day. A dream. A life. A future. It can feed hope. Optimism. Passion. Purpose. It can be the difference between someone giving up and giving it everything.





*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Limited to first 20 people to drop off a frozen turkey. Starts 11/22/24 at 9:00 A.M. ET, ends 11/22/24 at 12:00 P.M. ET. Open to legal GA residents; 18+. Tickets subject to add’l terms and conditions; ARV: $128.00. For more info: WSBRadio.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30316.





