NEW YORK — The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is once again facing what's become its eternal foe: wind.

An incoming storm is expected to bring heavy winds and rain to the region, and the parade's iconic character balloons — which have graced the canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers for decades — could be grounded if it gets too windy.

The city has long had measures in place that dictate whether to lower balloons or cancel their flights entirely, with local officials wary of strong winds knocking them off course and into spectators along the parade route.

What could ground the balloons?

City rules have long stated that large balloons can't fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).

These measures were implemented after an accident in 1997 where a balloon careened into a lamppost near Central Park and critically injured a woman.

What weather is expected for this year's parade?

Brian Hurley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the parade crowd should be ready for a wet and windy day. But for the balloons, he said, the big headache could be the wind gusts.

Sustained winds will range from 15 to 25 mph (24 to 40 kph), with gusts of 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 kph) in the morning that could grow stronger in the late afternoon, Hurley said. The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

Hurley also noted that gusts could feel more concentrated because Manhattan’s tall buildings often create a wind tunnel effect.

When will a decision be made?

Whether the balloons take to the sky this year will be a decision made on the morning of the parade, Macy's said in a statement, as officials keep tabs on wind gauges along the route.

The New York Police Department has previously described it as a game-day decision, with officials adding that the balloons can be steered off the route and deflated on a side street if weather conditions get bad enough that handlers can't control them.

In past years, balloons have flown a bit lower than usual because of weather, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight, and an optimal altitude for wind speeds.

Have the balloons been grounded before?

Balloons were grounded due to weather in 1971.

“Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our City and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority,” Macy's said in a statement.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.