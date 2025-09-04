Innerbody.com analyzed Google search data to find out the top candies by state.

Coming in at a tie for number one with seven states each, Blow Pops are the favorite candy in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Missouri, and Arkansas. Jolly Ranchers take the top spot in Colorado, Washington D.C., Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Other top contenders include Starburst, Kit Kats, and Almond Joys.

What are the least favorite candies across the US? Double Bubble Gum is the least-desired candy for most states with Sour Punch Straws not far behind.