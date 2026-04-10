Stefano Gabbana steps down as Dolce & Gabbana chairman but will keep a creative role

MILAN — Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as chairman of the fashion house that he co-founded with Domenico Dolce, the company said on Friday.

Gabbana’s resignation from oversight roles was effective Jan. 1. The company called it “a natural evolution of its organizational structure and governance.’’

Gabbana, 63, will continue in his creative role at the company, the statement said.

Gabbana was present at the last runway show in February, with Madonna as a front-row guest. Both he and Dolce greeted Madonna personally at her seat after the show and brought her backstage.

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