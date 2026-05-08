Man charged with harassing former Prince Andrew near his home

LONDON — A man has been charged with harassing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after reports the former Prince Andrew was threatened by a masked man while walking dogs near his home.

Alex Jenkinson, 39, is due at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday to face two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress. Norfolk Constabulary announced the charges on Thursday night.

Police said the suspect was arrested Wednesday evening after a man was reported “behaving in an intimidating manner” near Andrew’s home in eastern England.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that a man wearing a ski mask ran toward the former royal while shouting abuse.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, the younger brother of King Charles III, moved to the king's private Sandringham Estate, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of London, after he was evicted from his longtime home near Windsor Castle following revelations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was stripped of all his honors and titles and banished from public view by the royal family after years of scandal over his money woes and links to questionable characters, including Epstein.

One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, alleged that she was forced to have sex with the then-prince three times starting when she was 17. He denied it, but eventually settled the case for an undisclosed sum and acknowledged Giuffre's suffering as a victim of sex trafficking. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, aged 41.

In February, he became the first senior British royal in almost 400 years to be arrested when he was held for hours by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office in a case related to his links to Epstein.

Police had previously said they were “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade information to Epstein, a wealthy investor and convicted sex offender, in 2010, when the former prince was the U.K. special envoy for international trade.

Correspondence between the two men was released by the U.S. Justice Department along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

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