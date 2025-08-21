It’s finally happening- a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion!

The full cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting for the first time since the show ended 22 years ago.

On September 22 in New York City, original cast members James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Martaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips are set to take the stage for a live reading of the show’s pilot episode.

The event will benefit F Cancer and Van Der Beek, who has been undergoing treatment for stage 3 colorectal cancer.

“We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ feel the same way,” said Williams who starred as Jen Lindley on the show.

Tickets for “Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion” go on sale Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on theBroadway Direct website.