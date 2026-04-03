When you have a lot of bills to pay, and your business isn't bringing in much money, you might feel stressed. Before taking a term loan for your cash flow, plan how you'll use the money. You can give a lender your unpaid invoices for upfront cash if you'll receive payments after a short while.

According to a survey by the Zebra, 57.8% of the small business owners who participated said their companies had been open for only five years. Many brands end up closing down because they were using a lot more money than they were bringing in.

It's possible to improve financial strategy when you work with lenders who have good terms.

What Are Three Types of Cash Flows?

Some business owners only realize they have a cash flow problem when it's too late. Planning your finances improves when you start tracking every dollar coming in and your usage.

1. Operating Cash Flow

Looking at your operating cash flow is a great way to tell if what you've been doing on a daily basis is working. You likely bring in money when your customers pay you, then spend it on:

Rent

Supplies

Wages

You can find yourself in a situation where there's more money going out than what you're making. Try keeping your cash flow positive so you don't end up struggling with bills. These are good solutions:

Adjusting prices

Changing your billing cycles

Cutting down on some business expenses

2. Investing Cash Flow

Don't worry if you don't have much cash left in your business account after investing in things you'll use for many years. Cash flow can be positive or negative depending on whether you:

Bought some tools

Upgraded your tech

Sold business assets

When you have better solutions, you'll be able to attract customers or serve them better. It's possible to recover from a negative investing cash flow quickly if you spend your money on things that maximize business growth.

3. Financing Cash Flow

All the money you pay your lenders and what they give you is part of the financing cash flow. It increases in a short time, then starts reducing after you take out loans. Consider borrowing money right before the peak season in your industry so you can quickly pay it back.

Is Cash Flow Good or Bad?

It depends on how you manage it. Don't be too worried when you have negative cash flow if your business is growing. Effective financial planning is important during growth phases. You shouldn't allow your brand to run on negative for a long period. You'll spend a lot of money upfront when you:

Launch a new product

Open a new business location

Hire skilled experts

Avoid long-term issues by being keen on whether you're making consistent income, even if your books are currently negative. Your Atlanta business will recover faster if you have a good team and great products.

Explore Business Lending Solutions

Don't panic when customers delay paying you or when an idea you thought the market would embrace right away needs a little bit more time. Understanding the options you have to boost your cash flow helps you make smart decisions.

Invoice Financing for Faster Payments

As you wait for invoices to clear up, you may have significant cash flow gaps. Some lenders will loan you a portion of the value of your invoices immediately. A lot of business owners feel stressed when dealing with bank transfer delays.

Clients you've worked with for many years may be unable to pay their bill on time due to financial challenges like losing a job unexpectedly or falling ill. Once you optimize cash management with invoice financing, you can avoid stressing too much.

Term Loans for Long-Term Stability

Try not to pressure yourself when planning to make a major investment in the next few months. Term loans can help you out. The amount you'll pay and the interest can vary depending on the lender you choose to work with.

Draining your cash reserves to open a new location can make you struggle for a while. Don't lose your best employees because you're unable to pay them on time. Talking to experts offering business lending solutions from Plains State Bank allows you to weigh your options and choose the best one.

Equipment Financing for Growth

Your business will be able to meet demands and avoid frustrating clients if you have the best tools. Equipment financing is sometimes better for your cash flow.

It allows you to avoid going into a lot of debt or cutting down on some expenses. You might find the payments you make while you use the tools much more manageable than paying the entire amount all at once.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Causes Cash Flow Problems?

Poor timing and failing to track spending. Consult financial experts before you make any investment. Some business moves may seem like a good idea now, but end up hurting your cash flow in the long run.

Many stable companies end up with cash flow issues when they don't keep track of how they spend money.

Are Term Loans Safe for Small Businesses?

Yes. Your business will benefit if you use the money you borrow for a clear purpose. Don't try to cover your losses with loans if you don't have a plan for how you're going to avoid the same issues in the future. Review these things:

The repayment schedules

Grace periods

Loan review terms

Interest rates

Only commit to terms you'll be able to meet by doing your research first.

How Much Cash Reserve Should a Business Have?

Enough for three to six months of expenses. When you have an unexpected delay, you can use the reserve to pay some bills until things improve. You don't always have to save for three months of expenses if you're just starting your business. Building up your reserves over time is often more manageable.

Improve Your Cash Flow With Lending Solutions

Work with experts to manage your cash flow so your small business can thrive. If you're thinking about getting a loan, do your research so you don't accept unfavorable terms.

Balancing different types of cash flow becomes easier if you record each transaction you make. Get more business growth insights by browsing our news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.