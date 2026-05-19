A combination of skyrocketing home prices, limited housing choices, and different lifestyle preferences is fueling the rental housing demand across all major markets. It's often the most practical option for those who aren't ready to make a huge commitment or don't want to be tied down to one place for a significant amount of time.

In fact, major cities across the country are seeing a steady increase in renters. Other factors that lead to the decision to rent include everything from flexible work arrangements to general affordability.

Of course, a growing renter population also means that property development strategies need to focus on long-term investment planning.

Why Exactly Are More People Choosing to Rent Instead Of Buy?

The rising cost of property, not to mention elevated borrowing costs, has made homeownership less feasible to many people.

There's also the matter of mortgage rates, which are higher now than they were even just a few years ago. The only way to decrease monthly payments is by paying a larger lump sum up front, but this is easier said than done.

While there are people who would rather buy than rent, it often takes them years to save up enough. This is especially true if they want to settle in more high-end metropolitan areas where the price of housing is rising far above average wages.

Don't underestimate the benefit of lifestyle flexibility. If someone is relocating for career opportunities, then they may not want to fuss with buying and selling homes on a regular basis. Renting makes the process of relocation that much simpler and more convenient.

Urban living demand is also staying strong because plenty of renters want easy access to the following:

Employment centers

Entertainment districts

Restaurants

Public transportation

As such, apartment communities that are in a reasonable radius of downtown business hubs often draw the most residents. They can't resist the shorter commutes and walkable neighborhoods.

The most recent generations, including Millennials and Gen Z, are putting other matters over homeownership. The following financial obligations often delay the action of buying a home:

Paying off student debt

Building up one's savings

Maintaining a flexible lifestyle

How Does Urban Population Growth Affect Rental Demand?

Workers want something they can work toward. The following expanding industries can offer them the potential for both career advancement and higher salaries:

Healthcare

Finance

Logistics

Technology

There's also a preference for professionals to rent somewhere near their workplace rather than having to commit to going back and forth on long-winded suburban commutes. With economic expansion comes higher occupancy rates and an overall tighter housing supply.

Migration also accounts for some of this. Since coastal markets tend to be more expensive, workers are relocating to affordable cities that boast more promising job opportunities.

Housing market analysis often shows that fast-growing cities struggle to keep pace with population increases. Limited housing supply in the face of rising renter demand can push up rents, especially in highly sought-after neighborhoods.

Developers are keeping all of these factors in mind and more. That's why they've been dedicated to building multifamily communities that can accommodate these growing populations. Plus, mixed-use developments have gotten more popular in large metro areas because they feature the following:

Residential units

Retail space

Shared amenities

Why Are Sun Belt Cities, In Particular, Experiencing Strong Rental Demand?

Sun Belt cities are synonymous with warm climates and lower taxes. These factors, combined with relatively affordable housing, have attracted business and residents alike.

Some of the standout cities include:

Nashville

Tampa

Austin

They've enjoyed sizable growth because of expanding job opportunities.

North Carolina, as a whole, is particularly attractive to both renters and investors. Everything from financial institutions to healthcare companies helps drive economic growth across the state. In fact, many landlords and investors rely on Property Management in Charlotte, NC to help stay on top of spikes in leasing activity and tenant demand within competitive housing markets.

Another factor involves retirees and remote workers. They've contributed to demand growth in southern markets because of flexible work arrangements and better lifestyle options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Rental Prices Continue Rising?

Although the market for buying housing has gotten out of hand for many, rental prices aren't immune to market forces either. Not only has the price increased nationwide, but it'll continue to increase in areas where the population outpaces the housing supply.

The following factors can affect rental rates:

Strong job creation

Limited new construction

High migration frequency

Local regulations

Economic conditions

Potential development activity

Are Rental Properties Still a Good Real Estate Investment?

Of course. Numerous investors see rental housing as a viable, long-term opportunity because of dependable tenant demand and the potential for recurring income.

Markets that have spurts in popular growth and general economic expansion are often great for occupancy and give investors favorable returns.

What makes the difference is having effective property management, so be sure to team up with the right professional and choose your markets based on leasing growth predictions.

Are Build-to-Rent Communities Part of Rental Market Trends?

Build-to-rent options can give people the best of both worlds. They can enjoy the flexibility of renting while also having the space and privacy of a single-family home.

Plenty of renters yearn for the following:

Larger living spaces

Private yards

Garages

Suburban-style neighborhoods

Still, few people can afford these things by buying a house. Instead of being tied up in a long-term commitment, families and remote workers are choosing build-to-rent. That way, they can have more room for children, a home office, or whatever else they want.

Rental Housing Demand Is on the Rise Across the Country

While more and more people choose rental housing over owning, the choice ultimately depends on all kinds of factors. One thing's for sure: if the cost of buying and maintaining a home continues to rise, then you can expect even more people in the future to rent instead of own.

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