Being able to stop addiction early can prevent severe complications from brain damage to physical dependency that makes withdrawal harder later. This early intervention is especially vital for younger adults whose brains are still developing and are more vulnerable to substance-related changes. There are several effective intervention methods, such as support groups, outpatient counseling, and preventative screenings.

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that 51% of people 12 years and older have used drugs at least once, while over 1 million people have overdosed in the United States since 1999. With the availability of both legal and illegal substances, understanding how addiction works and what goes into prevention is vital to the health of the world.

Why Should You Aim to Stop Addiction Before It Starts?

An intervention for someone on drugs or excessive alcohol use can preserve the brain's natural function. Brain health means one can continue to make healthy decisions and regulate emotions.

Failure to have such control can result in someone:

Hurting themselves

Not understanding when they're in danger

Getting involved in crime

It doesn't take years of drug abuse for someone to overdose, as it can happen the first time. Addiction affects people's lives by decreasing productivity at school and work and often ruining relationships with family and friends.

Your brain continues to develop into your mid-20s. Therefore, taking substances at this time can start to reform neural pathways and increase the likelihood of addiction.

The prefrontal cortex is responsible for assessing risks and controlling impulses and is the last part of your brain to fully mature. Being under substance control affects that development, making one less likely to make good decisions. Plus, dopamine surges from getting a high or a buzz are more intense since the emotional and motivational parts of your brain develop earlier than your judgment centers.

Physical Health

Prevention and intervention regarding addiction are key to protecting your overall physical health. From cocaine to excessive alcohol usage, you can create severe cardiovascular damage and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Addiction can also impair your kidneys or liver, which affects your body's ability to process and remove toxins. Smoking substances puts your lung health at risk, which can make you susceptible to a higher risk of lung cancer and other chronic respiratory disorders.

Sharing needles puts you at risk for blood-borne diseases from hepatitis C to HIV.

Additionally, someone under the influence may not care for themselves properly, which includes maintaining a proper diet. That can lead to dehydration, malnutrition, and excessive fast food for a quick fix.

That's why part of addiction recovery support involves focusing on balanced nutrition, which can improve mood as much as it does health.

What Are Some Preventive Addiction Measures?

There are many addictive substances floating around society, from a legal alcohol drink to illegal drugs you may buy on the street. That's why it's important for everyone to understand how substance abuse can develop and the signs that you may be on your way to becoming dependent on it.

It may start out as abusing prescription medication, which can lead to illegal substances. Beware of your environment, as being around friends or family who try to pressure you into indulging in substances can be a pathway to addiction.

Those dealing with mental illness are also more vulnerable to substance abuse, but getting treatment for your underlying problem can help. Be honest about your family history pertaining to addiction and mental illness to see signs of issues before they become patterns.

How Can Some Treat Addiction Once It Sets In?

Overcoming addiction challenges ranges from professional support to changing your environment. Support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous are there for you.

Behavioral therapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can help identify high-risk situations and unhelpful thoughts that encourage addictive patterns. You can also get medical clinical support that includes inpatient or outpatient care.

If you live in the Atlanta area, the team at Lanier Recovery Center can help you stop addiction and reclaim a clean lifestyle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the 4 D's of Addiction?

When you're trying to deal with addiction recovery, relapse is a big concern.

To prevent this, remember the four Ds:

Delay

Distract

De-stress

Decatastrophize

Delaying means taking your time to decide whether or not you're going to use something. Start by delaying one minute, which becomes 10 minutes, and then an hour. Before you know it, you can go without it all day.

Finding de-stress coping methods like meditation or deep breathing can help you manage painful cravings that are taking control of you.

Try to find something that can distract you, whether it's a movie or a good book you can't put down. Find a part of your home to declutter or try a new hobby.

Decatastrophize the situation to remind yourself of how much stronger you'll be by not succumbing to your craving and avoid panicking when not getting a hold of that drink or drug.

What Is Gen Z Addicted To?

Disposable vapes that supply high levels of nicotine have replaced traditional smoking among this generation. However, their true addiction may lie in social media and smartphones, as many people are described as being "chronically online."

Some people are addicted to the validation that comes from online likes and shares. The idea of having several online friends, even if they never meet them in person, is also enticing for many.

It's Not Too Late to Get Clean

You can stop addiction in its tracks to preserve your mental and physical health. The best way to do so is to avoid situations where addiction may arise from peers and family pressuring you into indulging in something you don't want to use.

If you have already started addictive behaviors, intervention early on can help preserve brain function and prevent physical damage before it's irreversible. Make better decisions and prevent the onset of chronic diseases linked to poor health that can be created by overusing substances.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.