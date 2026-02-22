The symptoms of lung cancer to watch out for are a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, shortness of breath in routine activities, and unexplained weight loss.

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States (excluding skin cancer), with more than 226,000 predicted to be diagnosed in 2026 alone, and 1 in 18 people diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime (Lungevity). The good news is that if lung cancer is caught early, before it spreads, 65% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more. Therefore, spotting the symptoms of lung cancer is crucial for everyone, even those who don't smoke or have never smoked.

Keep in mind that lung cancer develops quietly, so in the earliest stages, it doesn't have any noticeable symptoms. Because symptoms can resemble common respiratory illnesses such as bronchitis or pneumonia, they are sometimes overlooked.

The key is persistence. Symptoms that don't improve, worsen over time, or feel unusual for your body should be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Preventing lung cancer or treating it starts by noticing symptoms.

Persistent Cough

One of the most common symptoms you have to look out for is a cough that doesn't go away. You might wonder if your cough is related to the cold or flu season, and while coughs are common during that time, if you have a cough that has lasted more than three weeks, then it's time to pay more attention.

Red flags include:

A cough that becomes more frequent or severe

Changes in the sound of a chronic cough

Coughing up blood (even small amounts)

If you are a smoker, you might have a smoker's cough and not think much of a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, but if anything seems unusual with it or changes, speak to your medical professional immediately. Better to be safe than sorry with lung cancer symptoms.

Shortness of Breath

As we age, feeling winded after climbing a set of stairs is normal, and you might not think much of it. However, if you feel short of breath doing routine activities, like cooking, reading, or even just standing, then it's time to take a second look.

Lung cancer can block airways or cause fluid buildup around the lungs, making it harder to breathe. If everyday tasks suddenly feel more exhausting, it's important to seek evaluation.

Chest Pain

When you have chest pain that's related to lung cancer, it will get worse when you have one of those persistent coughing bouts or when you laugh or breathe deeply. Also, this kind of chest pain is dull, sharp, or aching.

There's no need to start worrying about it before you have had a medical evaluation, though. Consult with Regional Cancer Care's oncology team to get clear answers.

Hoarseness or Voice Changes

Lung cancer can affect your vocal cords, resulting in a hoarse or raspy voice that doesn't return to normal after a few weeks. If you feel like your hoarse voice has been present for a while now, then consult a medical professional.

Unexplained Weight Loss and Fatigue

When you have sudden, unexplained weight loss, it's a sign of many different types of cancer, including lung cancer. Losing weight without changes in diet or activity level may indicate that the body is using energy differently due to disease.

If you have been sleeping a lot more but still feeling fatigued, then that's another potential lung cancer symptom to think about. Lung cancer treatments can only begin once you get a diagnosis, so pay attention to symptoms like unexplained fatigue.

Recurrent Respiratory Infections

Frequent bouts of bronchitis or pneumonia can sometimes signal an underlying lung problem. If infections keep returning or don't fully resolve with treatment, further testing may be needed.

When Should You See a Doctor for Lung Cancer Symptoms?

The most important task for you when you notice these symptoms isn't to panic or start self-diagnosing. Sometimes symptoms that mimic lung cancer might be innocuous. But you can only know once you get a proper lung cancer diagnosis from an oncologist.

If any of the symptoms above show up in your daily life, it's time to consult a medical professional right away.

Early screening has been shown to reduce lung cancer mortality in high-risk populations. If you have a significant smoking history or other risk factors, talk to your provider about whether screening is appropriate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Preventive Steps for Lung Cancer?

The most important step you can take to prevent lung cancer is stop smoking, if you smoke. Also, reduce your exposure to secondhand smoke if you work at a bar or if your partner smokes.

Stop smoking (get help quitting)

Test your home for radon

Limit exposure to secondhand smoke

Use protective equipment if exposed to hazardous substances at work

It's extremely important to start taking steps now to prevent lung cancer in the future. Most of us pay a lot more attention to our heart or brain health, but our lungs are equally important.

Even if you take all these steps, you might still end up with lung cancer, as unfortunately, we don't know all of the reasons why lung cancer affects certain people. However, it all starts with taking preventive steps and catching lung cancer symptoms early.

What Are Some Risk Factors for Lung Cancer?

Cigarette smoking does account for a majority of lung cancer cases, but it's not the only cause. Other risk factors include:

Radon gas exposure

Occupational exposure to asbestos or other carcinogens

Family history of lung cancer

Previous radiation therapy to the chest

Preventing Lung Cancer Starts With Recognizing Symptoms

It's easy to dismiss a nagging cough or chest pain that comes and goes, but if you are at risk for lung cancer because of past smoking or a family history of it, it's time to start paying more attention to these potential lung cancer symptoms.

There's no need to start panicking or anything like that. But preventing lung cancer begins with recognizing symptoms and speaking to a medical professional about testing and screening.

