As insurance costs keep surging, more homeowners are feeling the pressure to make smarter residential roofing choices, such as investing in systems with better resiliency and impact resistance. Instead of worrying about policy cancellations, they're proactively prioritizing durable, above-code upgrades.

While roof services can be hefty expenses, savvy homeowners know they're long-term investments to mitigate risk, which is now even more crucial amidst climate change. As noted by EarthJustice.org, climate change "fuels" severe weather, making events like hurricanes and extreme heat more intense and frequent.

What Is the Most Common Type of Residential Roofing Systems?

The most common residential roofing systems in the U.S. are asphalt shingles. Luxury real estate platform RubyHome says 80% of roofing projects use this type of roofing material.

Asphalt shingles consist of a base mat made of fiberglass or organic materials. They feature a coating of waterproof asphalt and a finished topping of protective ceramic granules.

Given their affordability, ease of installation, and general durability, asphalt shingles remain the most popular choice among U.S. homeowners.

Which Roof Type Lasts the Longest?

While asphalt is the most popular residential roofing material, it's not the longest-lasting.

InterNACHI says that slate, which has an estimated lifespan of 60 to 150 years, and clay/concrete roofs, which can last 100+ years, last the longest of all roofing types. Copper is also a runner-up, lasting around 70 years. Asphalt shingles (3-tab), however, only last about 20 years.

How Are Insurance Costs Reshaping Homeowners' Residential Roofing Choices?

A CNBC article cited a report from the consumer advocacy group, Consumer Federation of America, which found that insurance premiums have soared by 24% per year between 2021 and 2024. With the increase (a jump of $648), the average now sits at $3,303.

Such soaring insurance costs are reshaping homeowners' residential roofing choices by pushing them to invest in higher-quality, above-code residential roof replacement options. Property owners are also prioritizing routine preventive maintenance and scheduling prompt repairs whenever needed.

Investing in Higher-Quality Roof Replacement

With skyrocketing homeowners' insurance costs and the threat of policy cancellation or non-renewal, more homeowners are investing in premium roof replacement services. They're abandoning "surface repairs," which, although cheap, are temporary and but a mere "band-aid."

Cheap repairs often refer to fixes only designed to treat the symptom (roof leak), not the root cause, such as:

Damaged or missing shingles

Cracks or dents on shingles or tiles

Failed flashing

Extreme old age

Gutters in bad condition (e.g., extremely clogged, rusting, and leaking)

It's also worth noting that insurers often flag severely aged systems nearing their end of expected service life as an unacceptable risk. In these cases, insurance companies either deny, drop, or cancel coverage.

Savvy homeowners understand those risks, so they do the wise thing and work with trustworthy residential roofers for new, more resilient, and more energy-efficient roofing systems.

Scheduling Regular Roof Maintenance

Neglect is one of the fastest ways for properties, including roofing systems, to wear and tear faster, making them more susceptible to environmental elements. A neglected roof, for instance, degrades more quickly and is more likely to sustain more severe damage during inclement weather.

As insurance companies don't like neglect because it's a form of negligence, they are quick to deny, cancel, or reject the renewal of policies for homes with ill-maintained roofing systems.

The good news is that regular roof maintenance carried out by trustworthy and highly experienced home roofing companies helps prevent early degradation and possible issues with insurers. Such preventative services often include the following as a way to mitigate roof risks:

Bi-annual inspections (usually once in the spring and another in the fall)

Gutter and roof cleaning

Debris removal

Checking seals around abutments, hips, sidewalls, transitions, and valleys

Never Delaying Necessary Residential Roof Repairs

Even if dutifully followed, a preventive roof maintenance program won't be able to prevent all problems that can befall a system, as some causes, like extreme weather events, are not controllable.

Today's hailstones, for example, are becoming bigger, more damaging, and falling more frequently. A transcript from an interview conducted by NPR.org even noted that in March 2026 alone, severe hailstorms that hit the Midwest triggered over 50,000 claims.

The bottom line is that homeowners should never delay scheduling their roofing systems for repairs whenever necessary, whether it's due to hailstones, typical wear and tear, or accidents.

Remember: A "wait and see" approach doesn't work on roofs. Their direct exposure to the elements can quickly turn minor repairs into catastrophic failures.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Can Insurers Deny Roof-Related Claims?

Insurance companies have the legal right to deny roof-related claims if the claim is for damage caused by normal wear and tear or preventable neglect. Improper installation or a repair gone wrong can also be a ground for a claim denial.

Insurers can also deny coverage or reject claims made for damage that results from pre-existing issues. Pre-existing issues are problems already present before and at the beginning of the policy's effective date.

Are There Roof-Related Insurance Discounts You Can Qualify For?

Yes, there are several roof-related insurance discounts you may qualify for, helping you reduce your premiums and offset the costs of updating or replacing your roof.

According to U.S. News and World Report, some insurers offer a discount for upgrading a system with impact-resistant materials. You may also be eligible for a wind mitigation credit if you live in a hurricane-prone state, such as Florida, and your roof upgrade satisfies certain wind resistance standards.

In other states like Alabama and Georgia, homeowners can get insurance discounts and tax breaks under the FORTIFIED program, run by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS). It requires making homes stronger and better able to withstand damage from natural hazards.

Don't hesitate to contact your current homeowner's insurance provider to ask about roof discounts. They can provide you with specific details on what you need to do (e.g., upgrade to Class 4 impact-resistant shingles) to qualify.

Beat Rising Insurance Costs With Smart Residential Roofing Choices

With rising insurance costs and possibly getting denied coverage, homeowners like you should consider exploring residential roofing solutions that won't just help you get discounts on your premiums. They should also protect your home and family, particularly in today's climate extremes.

Keep exploring our website for more insightful guides like this or the latest breaking news, both local and national.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.