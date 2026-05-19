If you have old locks at home, consider partnering with reliable locksmith services, which can help you combat security risks with solutions like rekeying, hardware upgrades, maintenance, and repairs. The pros will use these services to address security vulnerabilities, such as outdated locks that are easy to pick, bump, and force open.

Enhancing your home's security should remain a top priority, as millions of property crimes still occur throughout the country each year.

Indeed, the latest data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shows that there were over 5.24 million estimated property offenses from 2024 to 2025. It also noted that one burglary happened every 47.7 seconds during the same period.

You can reduce your risks of being part of those crime statistics by seeking the help of your local locksmith and having them address your old, outdated locks.

What Services Do Locksmiths Provide?

Locksmiths offer professional installation, repair, and maintenance services for physical and electronic locks.

An emergency locksmith, for instance, can provide invaluable assistance during residential or vehicle lockouts. With their 24/7 services, you can gain entry to your home or car without worrying about damaging either.

You can also expect highly experienced and reliable professionals to offer these local locksmith solutions:

Rekeying and replacement services

Extracting broken keys from lock cylinders

Installing hardware upgrades

Replacing damaged or misplaced keys

Safe services, including installation and setting/resetting combinations

Reputable and reliable locksmiths even offer various money-saving programs, particularly in honor of those who've given back, as explained by this guide on the available Franklin, TN locksmith community discounts.

How Do You Know That a Locksmith Is Trustworthy?

Whether you're facing a home or car lockout situation, or you accidentally broke your key while it's still in the doorknob, you'll likely feel panic and worry. As a result, you might feel tempted to call the first "locksmith" you find online.

Don't fall into the temptation because not all locksmith services out there are reputable and trustworthy, and some may even be just posing as professionals.

As InvestigateTV reports, there are even scammers who charge excessively high fees. They charge thousands more than what customers expect, and some even damage property or perform unnecessary work that clients haven't asked for.

Protect yourself from such individuals and businesses by doing your due diligence and careful research, including sticking to state-licensed or certified locksmiths. If your state doesn't require licensure, ensure the locksmith you choose has accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

You should also confirm the locksmith's physical address and actual brick-and-mortar office via Google Maps. Ask for a written quote before any work begins, ensure it contains the name of the business, the locksmith, and their address, and that these details match the information you have.

A reputable and trustworthy locksmith will also give you an invoice after they've completed the work.

How Can Locksmith Services Help You Combat the Risks of Old Locks?

Reliable and high-quality locksmith services can help reduce the risks of old locks, which, after many years of service, likely have degraded external and internal components. Their deteriorating condition makes them susceptible to security risks like picking, bumping, and getting forced open.

Depending on your personal circumstances and situation, your old locks may also be contributing to inadequate access control. You may have had too many keys made for them, which means too many people can gain entry to your home without your consent.

With the help of your trustworthy local locksmith, you can reduce your odds of experiencing these security risks and instead, enjoy more peace of mind.

Minimizing Security Risks

Old locks are vulnerable to picking and bumping, as they lack modern anti-pick and anti-drill security mechanisms. Their outdated components are also likely to have sustained significant wear and tear already, making them even easier to force open.

Reputable locksmiths can help combat these security flaws by fixing faulty locks and replacing worn internal components (e.g., springs). With these repairs, your existing locks can become reliable again.

If the locks are too old, a reliable locksmith can replace the entire unit altogether. They can fortify weak entry points with outdated locks, strike plates, and short screws by swapping these out with heavy-duty, modern systems.

Enhancing Home Security

High-quality locksmith services can help make your home more secure with upgrades and additions rather than just repairs.

An example is by having your local locksmith perform a thorough security assessment of your property to determine weak points and vulnerabilities. Afterward, they'll make expert recommendations, such as installing:

High-security pin-tumbler locks

Modern electronic smart locks that are more resistant to tampering

ANSI-graded deadbolts

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Always Need a Professional Locksmith to Change Locks on Your House?

No, hiring a professional locksmith isn't mandatory whenever you need to change locks, but it's highly recommended, particularly for main entry doors. You should also consider working with the pros if you want modern security installations, such as master-key systems or smart locks.

If, however, you're only making simple additions, such as extra deadbolts, and you're handy with basic tools, a DIY job may suffice.

What Is the Difference Between a Lock Replacement and a Rekeying Service?

If you opt for a rekeying service, the locksmith will adjust your existing lock's internal mechanism. After the adjustment, old keys will no longer work, so you can enjoy peace of mind, particularly if you've lost keys before or have given away too many copies. The locksmith will also give you a newly cut key.

A lock replacement, on the other hand, involves removing the entire locking mechanism (including the doorknob, strike plate, and deadbolt). The locksmith will then swap this out with a brand-new set, ideally a more modern one with enhanced security features.

Keep Intruders Out With the Help of Reliable Locksmith Services

If you have old, outdated locks, it's time to have reputable locksmith services replace them with modern and more secure upgrades. With these professionals' help, you can minimize security risks and vulnerabilities around your home and enjoy greater peace of mind.

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