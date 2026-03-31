You might access lower rates on your insurance if you don't get a lot of traffic violations or get involved in many accidents. When your provider is calculating your auto insurance cost, they want to know if you have been careful when driving in the past. Someone with a poor driving history will often pay more.

According to an article by AAA, 92% of drivers admit to aggressive behaviors that put others at risk. Almost every driver isn't taking the right steps to ensure they stay safe while on the road and don't cause damage or injuries.

If you try to improve how you drive every day, you can start getting auto insurance savings.

How Much Is Full Auto Insurance?

It depends. If you ask a friend in Atlanta how much they pay, their number may be totally different from yours. After the insurer takes a look at your profile, they come up with a unique proposal. These factors are important:

Location

Type of car you drive

Level of coverage

It's better to ask for quotes than to rely on the figures someone else got. Have a look at your budget and how you drive so you can figure out what to add to your policy.

There are some add-ons you may not need since they increase how much you pay. Providers can give you a lower rate if your car has a lot of safety features.

These reduce the risks of getting into an accident, and they lower theft cases. Work with reputable companies if you want to get auto insurance with clear breakdowns.

Is Car Insurance a Monthly Fee?

Not always. When you've paid for insurance for a year or six months, you won't worry about it too much. You may want to save more money by choosing an annual plan.

Some people prefer to pay bills each month so they can budget their salaries better. Ask your insurer how much you'll pay monthly if you choose such a plan. The fees some providers add to monthly plans can make the annual payments better in some cases.

How Driving History Affects Auto Insurance Cost

Once you get traffic violations, you should start being more careful. The next insurance premium you pay can change a lot since companies look at your records. Even parents should teach their kids about the impact of driving history when getting them a car.

Accidents on Record

Insurance companies end up paying you more often if you get into accidents a lot. You could get higher pricing after just a single accident, especially if you were at fault.

Insurers recover the money they spend paying drivers who have poor driving habits by charging them more than they would charge someone who has a clean record.

A driver may hit you even when you weren't speeding. Non-fault accidents don't have a significant effect on your auto insurance cost. Changing companies after being in an accident isn't a guarantee that you'll get better rates.

Your claims history will be on record for several years. Insurers look these up before they issue a new policy. Be very keen on the road to avoid being labeled as a high-risk driver.

Traffic Violations

Some of the issues you may consider minor may be the ones causing you to pay high premiums. You might run a red light at an intersection because there aren't any other cars nearby.

Try to avoid even the most minor infractions since they eventually add up. Violations are among the main factors affecting insurance rates. Your insurer will consider these things:

Number of violations

Severity of offenses

Frequency

You might find yourself missing a traffic signal when under a lot of stress or in a hurry. Don't let your violations stack up in a short period. You'll have a big spike in your premiums if you keep making the same mistakes.

Serious Offenses

Lowering insurance premiums becomes much harder if you were charged for driving under the influence (DUI). You're more likely to injure other drivers, which is why insurers increase premiums. You should avoid these issues by driving only when you're sober:

Requirement for high-risk insurance

Limited coverage options

Higher deductibles

Once you show insurers you've been staying safe even after having a DUI years ago, they may lower your premiums. It's good to rebuild trust as you also try to stay safer.

Claims History

Having a lot of claims can cause insurers in Atlanta to categorize you as a high risk. Understanding insurance costs requires you to pay attention to your claim history. Expect providers to look at:

The number of claims you've had

Types of each claim

Payouts

Being a careful driver is a great way to avoid having to deal with a lot of claims.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Lower Insurance After a Ticket?

Yes. A defensive driving course makes it easier to avoid getting into an accident.

You'll be able to lower your premiums if you learn how to be a better driver. Ask other companies for quotes if your current insurer isn't offering a better rate after you have a cleaner record.

Do Older Drivers Pay Less for Insurance?

Sometimes, yes. When you have been driving for many years, you'll be able to avoid risks better. You should always be consistent with safe driving. It matters more than the kind of experience you have. Having health issues and poor vision can cause your premiums to go up.

Will Bundling Lower Insurance Costs?

Yes. As you shop for car insurance, consider getting these:

Renters coverage

Home insurance

Life insurance

Companies give unique discounts depending on the kind of bundle you choose. Reading reviews before buying a policy is crucial. Work with providers who have great support teams so you don't feel frustrated when you have a claim.

Lower Your Auto Insurance Cost With Safe Driving

Any time you get into an accident where you're at fault, you're increasing your auto insurance cost. You won't get into many accidents if you learn how to stay safe on the road.

Insurance rates increase over time due to minor offenses. It's a good idea to shop around if you're looking for better coverage and lower premiums. Read more on insurance trends by browsing our news page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.