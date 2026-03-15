Brand awareness goes far beyond being conscious of how your brand appears to others. It involves creating a brand identity and consistently shifting strategy in order to have the biggest impact on your market and potential customer base.

How much do you plan to spend on building a brand for your business? According to Centier Bank, there isn't a clear-cut answer. The final figure depends on factors such as startup costs, the expense of different types of campaigns, and more.

In this article, we will explore some of the key aspects of creating and maintaining brand awareness so that your business can continue to thrive.

What Are the Four Levels of Brand Awareness?

Brand awareness is not just a singular state of mind. There are four different levels, and your brand awareness plan should account for all of them. The levels of brand awareness are:

Unawareness: No knowledge of the brand

No knowledge of the brand Brand Recognition: The brand is recognizable with aids

The brand is recognizable with aids Brand Recall: Individuals can recognize the brand unaided

Individuals can recognize the brand unaided Top-of-Mind Awareness: The brand is the first one that customers think of when associated with the product or service that you provide

How Do I Create Brand Awareness?

Brand awareness is more than just a recognizable logo or catchphrase. It is an umbrella term that encompasses every element of your marketing playbook. Here are some ways to establish and improve your brand awareness.

Clearly Define Your Brand Identity

Do not rush big decisions, such as choosing a color scheme or a logo for your business. Although these may seem like insignificant choices, they are what people will recognize about your brand going forward.

Design a memorable logo. Incorporate your chosen color scheme into every element of marketing material to forge a connection between the colors and your business.

Ensure your branding is consistent across all platforms, from your online presence to print advertising. If customers see two different designs or logos, they may become confused.

Work With a Marketing Agency

Marketing agencies, such as Social Market Way agency, specialize in creating marketing materials tailored to your needs. A marketing agency can assist you with:

Designing your logo and advertising materials

Creating a social media campaign

Determining your advertising budget

Using search engine optimization (SEO) to draw users to your website

Track metrics and shift campaigns as needed

Find Your Target Demographic

Advertising to anyone and everyone wastes time and money. Instead, do some critical research to determine your target market, so you can invest your resources into marketing tactics that will drive results.

The first step to identifying your target demographic is to imagine who will use your product or service. Do not think too much about it; just consider the first type of person that pops into your head. Next, determine their key traits, including:

Age

Gender

Income

Location

Education

Many target demographics overlap, so it is important to make a note of which will benefit the most from your product. It may be a good idea to conduct different advertising campaigns to reach out to various users.

Older adults, for example, are more likely to use social media websites such as Facebook. Those in their teens and twenties, however, spend more time on apps such as TikTok and Instagram. Facebook caters more to text-based posts, while TikTok and Instagram are heavily used for photo and video sharing.

Prioritize Measuring Brand Awareness

You should not be in the dark about how much money you put into building your brand. If you are a startup business, tracking the results of your marketing campaigns is even more important, as you cannot afford to have a dollar go to waste.

Check in with your marketing or management team periodically to look at the numbers and determine if a shift needs to occur to better connect with your target market.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Maintain Brand Awareness?

Brand awareness needs to be a constant consideration when you make changes to your business. Depending on the product or service that you offer, your branding may shift considerably, or there might be opportunities to expand into a new demographic.

Keep an eye on the latest trends in marketing. Follow competitors' actions closely and see what they are doing to attract and retain customers or clients.

Use your most devoted customers and followers to your advantage. Encouraging people to spread the word about your business is free advertising and an easy way to gain more clientele.

How Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) Affecting Brand Awareness?

As well as making its way into every other market sector, AI can also help you with your brand awareness strategy. As AI models continue to improve, they will produce more valuable content and keep up with graphic designers and copywriters to create consistent branding campaigns.

The two main advantages of AI are that it can save businesses time and money. Even a monthly or annual subscription to an AI model is far less expensive than hiring individuals to produce your branding content. By cutting back costs, you can then invest that money into other areas of your business.

Even if you do not want to fully hand the reins over to an AI model, you can rely on it to do the heavy lifting. When the main content is produced, all you need to do is tweak and edit until you have your desired result.

Is It Better to Outsource Branding or Bring It In-House?

The decision regarding whether to outsource your branding or hire someone in-house depends on your business sector and how much you will need to utilize their services. If you constantly require new content and materials, then it may be better to employ an individual full-time.

However, if you have a limited marketing budget or do not require consistent branding material, then it may be better to work with freelancers.

Grow Brand Awareness for Your Business Today

By learning about brand awareness, you can take your business to new heights and gain even more customers or clients. With this guide, you will be able to master brand recognition, even as the business landscape continues to evolve.

Would you like to learn more about the steps that you can take to improve your business acumen? Take a look around our site for more tips, tricks, and guides.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.