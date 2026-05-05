Foundation crack repair issues often go unattended until damage becomes apparent. Small cracks might seem like minor issues at first, but they can lead to major structural problems later. Addressing them early helps avoid expensive home repair bills later.

According to recent data from YouGov, roughly a third of American adults (32%) plan to undertake a home improvement in the next three months. Of these homeowners, only 4% intend to install or repair masonry. These numbers indicate that very few people pay attention to the foundation of their homes until serious issues arise.

Many homeowners don't feel compelled to act on what appears to be merely cosmetic (or relatively small) cracks. In fact, some homeowners feel that a single crack in their walls or flooring is nothing to worry about. However, that first little crack could be an indicator that something serious is occurring underneath the surface.

Can Most Cracks in Foundations Be Repaired?

The good news is that most foundation cracks can be fixed, depending on their size and cause. Small, hairline cracks may only require quick and easy fixes. On the other hand, large, deep cracks may require more extensive solutions.

Focus on catching the problem early. If you find it quickly, you can restore your foundation's structural integrity with minimal cost.

Will My Cracked Foundation Get Worse Over Time?

The short answer is yes. Crawl space moisture, dirt, air, and even the ground around your home are always pushing against your foundation. If you ignore your cracked foundation, these factors can worsen the problem over time.

You need to allow stormwater to efficiently move away from your home's foundation. If you don't, the water will continue to seep into this part of the home over time, causing more wet crawl space problems. These problems are mold, mildew, and possible structural issues.

Why You Cannot Ignore Small Foundation Cracks

Cracks that are only an inch wide may not appear to be a major problem at first glance. However, most small cracks indicate underlying issues.

Different Types of Foundation Cracks and What They Indicate

There is no one-size-fits-all solution or remedy for foundation cracks. Each type of crack typically indicates a unique problem.

Some common examples of foundation cracks in homes include:

Vertical cracks: Often indicative of settlement

Horizontal cracks: Usually related to excessive pressure being exerted on the foundation from soil

Diagonal cracks: Generally due to uneven settlement

Stair-step cracks: Commonly occur when using brick or block for foundation construction

Each of these cracks can provide the homeowner with valuable information regarding the extent of the potential damage. Identifying foundation settling signs early will enable you to select the appropriate repair option.

Repairable vs. Cosmetic Cracks

As already mentioned, most cracks can be repaired if caught early. It will depend upon the extent of damage and/or the root cause of the damage.

If you're unsure whether a particular crack is merely cosmetic (a surface defect) or structurally significant (potentially damaging), consult with an expert. Specialized professionals, such as Precision Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, can evaluate the degree of damage and advise you on the best course of action for repair.

For example, sump pump installation is typically recommended for foundation repair when groundwater is identified as the primary cause of structural damage.

Waiting too long to repair foundation cracks often results in more costly repairs.

Small cracks can extend and impact larger portions of your residential structure.

How Foundation Cracks Expand With Time

Over time, a crack in your house's foundation does not remain stable. Changes to the surrounding soil or other environmental conditions affect it. Understanding how they worsen over time helps homeowners to take action early on.

Why Cracks Spread or Lengthen

Foundations are under constant stress due to several factors, including:

Soil movement

Water pressure

Temperature changes

These stress factors cause the crack to extend both horizontally and vertically over time.

Factors That Contribute to Cracks Becoming More Severe

Many factors may cause an existing foundation crack to worsen over time. They include:

The lack of proper drainage around the home

Excessive moisture from heavy rainfall

When a sump pump isn't installed where it is needed most

Unaddressed signs that the home's foundation is settling

The above-mentioned factors create increased pressure on the walls and floors of your home. Implementing basement flooding prevention measures will help avoid major structural damage and protect your home for years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Pests Entering Through the Cracks in My House?

Yes. Cracks are often an open invitation to unwanted guests (insects & other small pests). If you leave them unsealed, the critters will eventually find their way into your house.

Are Permits Required to Make Foundation Repairs?

In some cases, yes; most commonly when performing "structural" type work. Your local contractor should be able to tell you if you need a permit(s) for your specific repair.

Can Poor Landscaping Cause or Worsen Foundation Cracking?

Yes. Tree roots and poor lawn grading can cause additional stress to your home's foundation. Both issues can cause new cracks to form and can also exacerbate any existing cracks.

Does Poor Ventilation Cause Long-Term Damage to Your Home's Foundation?

Inadequate airflow in crawl spaces or other enclosed areas leads to moisture entrapment. When these conditions exist, it shortens the life expectancy of building materials.

Will Improperly Repaired Cracks Result in Higher Utility Bills?

Foundation cracks allow heated or cooled air to escape from your home. When this happens, your HVAC system runs harder to keep your home interior comfortable. This, in turn, results in higher energy bills.

Fix Small Problems Before They Get Bigger With Timely Foundation Crack Repair

Foundation crack repair is easier and less expensive when done early. Problems that start small can quickly turn into bigger, more expensive issues if left unattended. For this reason, you can protect your home and save money by adopting a proactive approach to foundation maintenance and repair.

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