If you own a business, making an insurance claim after suffering damage can be complicated if you don't do it right. Common problems include poor risk assessment, inadequate coverage, and badly kept records. If overlooked, these issues can hurt the settlement of your business insurance claim.

Based on reports from USA Facts, there are about 36.2 million small businesses in the US. If you're starting out, having a business insurance policy is important. You don't know when you'll face fraud, theft, or natural disasters.

When these issues happen, your business insurance policy will help you recover only if you don't make mistakes during the claims process. Knowing what problems to avoid will make you have a hassle-free experience.

What Are the Types of Business Insurance Claims?

When an accident happens in your business, you need to know which category of claims it falls into. Here are the different types of commercial insurance claims:

Errors and Omissions

Errors and omissions happen when a customer alleges they faced financial loss because of your service or product. These claims may involve outcomes that don't meet contractual expectations or inaccurate representations.

Cyber Claims

As per Risk & Insurance, cyber attacks have increased by 150% over the past decade. If you own a business, this increase should motivate you to get cyber insurance coverage to offer you protection against:

Data breaches

Ransomware

Unauthorized access

Privacy violations

When these incidents happen, you can file a claim that addresses first-party costs like forensics and business interruption. Cyber claims can also handle third-party allegations like customer lawsuits.

Employment Practices Liability (EPLI) Claims

Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) protects your business against past, present, or potential employees. These employees may allege wrongful acts like:

Discrimination

Sexual harassment

Wrongful termination

Your insurance can help you pay for legal defense costs and settlements. EPLI claims come through administrative filings, demand letters, or civil lawsuits.

General Liability Claims

General liability claims cover your business after claims involving property damage or bodily injury because of your products or services. These claims happen because of issues on your premises or with your product.

How Can You File an Insurance Claim for Your Business?

Knowing how the business claims process works makes things easier for you. Here is a step-by-step process:

Gather the Evidence

You need to collect evidence that supports your claim. Commercial insurance adjusters may request:

The type of loss

The date of the incident

Your policy information

A description of loss, damage, or injury

To strengthen your claim, take photos and partner with an expert witness for insurance cases. It may increase your chances of getting a successful claim.

Contact Your Insurer

Talk to your insurance provider as soon as possible. It will help kick-start the investigation process. Your insurer will guide you on the steps to take.

Work With Your Insurance Adjuster

Once you file your claim, the insurance company will assign you an adjuster. You'll have to stay in touch with this person throughout the process. They will answer all your questions and give you updates as you go.

What Problems Make a Commercial Insurance Claim More Complicated?

A lot of businesses fail because they're unable to recover after a disaster. This situation happens because of the following mistakes that can make your business insurance claim more stressful.

Underinsurance

When you underinsure, your policy doesn't won't be able to cover the actual cost of the items you've insured. If you only insure 50% of your business's true value, the insurance company will only pay 50% of any claim you make, even if your damage is small. They'll treat you as your own co-insurer for the portion you chose not to cover.

Poor Record Keeping

If you have poorly organized paperwork, you can delay your claim. Incomplete documentation will force your insurers to keep asking for more documents, leading to months of delays.

Poor Risk Assessment and Lack of Prevention

Your business can avoid all accidents. However, you need a risk assessment. It can help you lessen the impact when something goes wrong or reduce the chances of accidents happening.

Aside from risk evaluation, you need damage prevention measures, such as placing fire extinguishers in your business. Insurers will try to reject your claim if you don't show any attempt to prevent damage.

Overlooked Terms and Conditions

For every business insurance policy you sign, there are terms and conditions you must read. A lot of business owners don't pay a lot of attention to them. Failing to meet these specific policy conditions can lead to a claim rejection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Business Insurance Claim?

A business insurance claim is a formal request you make asking your insurer to help you cover costs associated with a loss. Losses can range from:

Harm to your customer

Damage to your own property

Dealing with a regulatory inquiry

Allegation that someone at your business acted wrongfully

You should know what qualifies as a claim if you're going into business. It will help you understand how you can protect your business's financial stability after accidents.

What Are First-Party vs. Third-Party Claims?

With first-party claims, you deal with things that harm your own business. These may include damage to your property or cyber threats that disrupt your operations. Getting cyber and property policies can help you mitigate damage to your business.

As for third-party claims, you get them when another party alleges that your business caused harm. Make sure you get liability policies to protect you from third-party problems.

Do I Need to Cover My Employees Even if They Are Part-time Workers?

Yes, you have to cover your employees even if they're seasonal workers. The law requires that many businesses have general liability insurance. This policy protects against liability claims due to property damage or bodily harm that may occur at your company.

Even if your employees are part-time, they're still an asset to your business, and you must protect them.

Avoid Confusion With Expert Business Insurance Claims

Your business is your investment. When accidents happen, you need peace of mind that your business insurance claim will get you back on track. Being keen will help you avoid the common problems that complicate claims.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.