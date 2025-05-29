You’re not imagining it: May has been sopping wet

It’s not your imagination: It has rained a lot this month.

In fact, we already have 17 days (out of 31) with rainfall, today and tomorrow will make 19.

So 55% to 61% of this month has been sopping wet.

May 2025

To add insult to injury, it has rained every weekend this month here in Metro Atlanta.

But don’t despair! Dry weather returns on Saturday --the final day of May -- and the first week of June looks to be dry!

But May 2025 has registered over 6.36 inches of rain, nearly doubling the average May monthly rainfall for Atlanta.

As of this morning, Atlanta is experiencing it’s 21st Wettest May on Record, but depending on how much falls today and tomorrow, it’s possible that May 2025 may land in the Top 10 Wettest May on Record.

Atlanta experienced its Rainiest May on Record twenty years ago, when nearly 10 inches of rain fell in May 2003.

May Top 10 Rainiest

Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta

Rain moving out, Mosquitoes moving in

Thankfully, drier conditions will return over the course of this weekend and continue into the first half of June.

If your weekend plans include lawn maintenance and tending to the garden, be sure to shake out any standing water that may be collecting in buckets, planters... and even magnolia leaves!

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

After prolonged heavy rain, puddles of water in the gutters, downspouts, and patio areas will provide sufficient breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even magnolia leaves can trap the water and breed mosquitoes!

Climbing temperatures are also a factor.

Matt Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

