Winter’s not over! Arctic Blast arrives early Thursday morning

Did you put away your winter coats, gloves, and scarves? Time to bring them back out for the rest of this week!

Rain showers will move out this afternoon, but the bitter cold air will rush back into the Metro Atlanta area this evening.

Winds will increase overnight into early Thursday morning, gusting as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour through Thursday afternoon. The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour wind gusts for the state of Georgia.

Wind Gustsw

The wind is pushing Arctic air into the Metro region, and temperatures will drop quickly into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

However, it’s not just the temperature! Due to the breezy conditions, wind chill values will remain in the 20s for much of the day!

Arctic Blast

However, the coldest morning will be Friday, as temperatures bottom out to the upper 10s to low 20s -- remember, this is a hard freeze!

What is a Hard Freeze

Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning as temperatures drop to the low to mid 20s.

Hard Freeze

Afternoon temperatures will trend about 10 to 20 degrees below average on Thursday as daytime highs struggle to climb into the 30s.

Warmer Temperatures

Friday will trend a touch warmer with daytime highs in the mid 40s, but the true warm up will not take place until next week, when afternoon temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

