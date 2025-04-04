Weekend Outlook: Summer-like Saturday, Stormy Sunday

The average afternoon high temperature for this weekend is 71 degrees, but forecast temperatures will trend 15 to 20 degrees hotter than average!

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today and tomorrow with a few cities in Metro Atlanta potentially reaching 90 degrees on Saturday.

More seasonable temperatures will return Sunday as a cold front swings through Metro Atlanta. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the mid 70s, however the cold front will spark heavy rain showers and thunderstorms that may produce damaging wind gusts on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a *Slight Risk* of severe storms for Metro Atlanta on Sunday.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar for Saturday.

As much as 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

