Weekend Outlook: Rain showers return Sunday morning

Metro Atlanta is experiencing its second driest Fall on record, to date, with less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall since September 1.

Football Lovers rejoice, dry conditions will prevail for Friday and Saturday!

Second Driest Fall in Atlanta

However, a cold front will usher in rainy conditions early Sunday morning, with rain showers likely between 4am and 11am Sunday.

Sunday Rain

Showers and thunderstorms will be rather robust at times Sunday, but with the short duration of the rain, only about 0.5″ to 1″ of accumulation is expected through the afternoon.

However, any amount of rainfall would be beneficial at the moment!

October 14, 2025 Georgia Drought Monitor

Moderate to Severe Drought conditions have developed in Metro Atlanta, and Extreme Drought conditions are observed in southwest Georgia.

According to NOAA and Drought.gov, western Georgia will need as much as 3.5 to 5.5 inches of rainfall in the next 4 weeks in order to improve the drought conditions.

How Much to End the Drought

Time to Say ‘Good Bye’ to Mosquitoes?

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

In addition, mosquitoes can develop quickly under mild conditions -- even during the Fall months.

Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

While afternoon temperatures fall off quickly in the month of October, the average last 80 degree day in Metro Atlanta is October 19, which occurs this weekend.

However, the record latest 80 degree day in Atlanta occurred on November 27, 1973, so it’s prudent to maintain mosquito-preventative maintenance during this time of year.

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

