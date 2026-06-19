Weekend Outlook: Mainly dry for Friday and Saturday, scattered storms for First Day of Summer

After a week of consistently stormy weather, Metro Atlanta is rewarded with dry conditions for the first half of the weekend!

Cold Front Moving Through

Friday Outlook

A cold front is sweeping through North Georgia today, bringing sunshine and slightly less humidity to Metro Atlanta.

A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out later this evening along the line of dry-vs-more humid air, but otherwise a nice Friday evening is setting up with temperatures settling into the 70s around sunset.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for this evening.

Friday Evening Futurecast

Saturday Outlook

Saturday will feature relatively dry conditions, though a thunderstorm cluster may dive south into the southwest corner of Metro Atlanta on its way to Middle Georgia.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for Saturday evening.

Saturday Futurecast Radar

Otherwise, morning lows will be quite comfortable -- in the mid 60s -- but afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday Outlook

The bulk of the rain shower activity will develop on Sunday, just in time for the First Day of Summer.

First Day of Summer 2026

Even with rain shower activity, morning temperatures will be in the low 70s, which is on par for the average low on the Summer Solstice. Afternoon highs will quite warm, in the mid to upper 80s.

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