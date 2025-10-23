Weekend Outlook: Dry conditions prevail through Saturday, beneficial rainfall on the way Sunday

This is the weekend before Halloween, and many Fall Festivals are underway across the Metro Atlanta area!

Enjoy the Fall Weather on Friday and Saturday as sunny skies continue to prevail across North Georgia. Morning lows will be chilly -- in the mid 40s -- but dry air will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday is a different story. An area of low pressure will move through South Georgia, bringing scattered rain showers to Middle and North Georgia.

Weekend Outlook

Sunday will start off with morning lows in the low 50s, but afternoon highs will be limited to the mid 60s. The east breeze will gust as high as 20 mph, and with the cloudy skies and drizzly conditions, it will feel rather uncomfortable outside for Sunday afternoon.

Heavier, steadier showers are expected Sunday evening, and as much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible across Metro Atlanta between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

Sunday Rainfall

The rainfall is certainly welcomed!

Through October 23, 2025 only 0.13 inches of rain has fallen in the Atlanta area.

On average, October is the driest month of the year for the Metro Area, but still -- the average October rainfall is 3.28 inches. Therefore, rainfall this month is trending well below average.

Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

As of the October 21 U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of Metro Atlanta are now in an Extreme Drought, including the Fayette County area.

October 21, 2025 Drought Montior

Elsewhere, Moderate to Severe Drought conditions prevail in North Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- and as much as 5 to nearly 6 inches of rainfall is needed to end the drought.

End the Drought

Beware the Wasps, Hornets, and Yellow Jackets

During the Fall months, cool and dry conditions prompt visits to local pumpkin patches, corn mazes, festivals, and football games. It is also the time to finish outdoor gardening and deck renovation projects.

However, the Fall months are when flying insects like hornets and yellow jackets are most aggressive -- especially when humans trek on or near their turf.

I talked with Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management to find out the best ways to avoid the painful sting this season.

Q: What is the difference between a yellow jacket and a wasp?

“Yellow jackets and hornets and wasps in general -- they are meat eaters, they are carnivores.”

“They go after insects -- they’re not going to really pollinate things, they’re not known for pollination -- like your honey bees are known for being excellent pollinators, which they are.”

“Your wasps -- which by the way, yellow jackets are truly a wasp -- they are meat eaters, they are carnivores.”

(fermate/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Q: They’re not going to go after my steak, they are just going to eat other insects. But they are obnoxious, and when they sting you, it hurts a lot. So how do I get them out of my garden?

“Yellow jackets and hornets are really the two that we are most concerned with, because they are the ones that will attack in bulk, going after our kids, going after our seniors, and that’s pretty scary.”

“So when you are going out there, be very mindful in the ground -- that’s where yellow jacket nests are. And then obviously, your hornet nests are going to be up higher in trees.”

“So it’s really -- making sure we are teaching people to be aware of their surroundings, because yellow jackets are going to go in-and-out of the hole constantly.”

“So just being aware -- because you do NOT want to step on a yellow jacket nest. Although you see them going in and out of one hole, they always have a secondary hole that you are not aware of over there -- that’s how smart yellow jackets are.”

“Bottom line: Don’t just focus on one hole, know where the secondary hole is.”

Talk Up a Storm With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group