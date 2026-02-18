Two rounds of rain on the way this weekend

Rainfall continues to trend well below average for North Georgia, including the Metro Atlanta area.

Month to date, only a third of the average rainfall has fallen in Atlanta so far for the month of February.

Athens is fairing a touch better, but the region is still contending with half the average amount of rainfall thus far into the month of February.

Month to Date Rainfall

Year to date, the North Georgia region is experiencing rainfall deficits around 3 to 4 inches below average.

Year to Date Rainfall

Thankfully, a storm system developing this weekend will help bring beneficial rainfall to the region.

Rain Next Few DAys

Round One: Friday Morning

Isolated rain showers will lurk near the Metro area between now and Thursday, but more steady rain showers will arrive early Friday morning -- just in time for the morning commute.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for Friday.

Futurecast Friday

Rainfall within this first round of showers will be limited to 0.25 to 0.50 inches through Friday afternoon.

Round Two: Saturday Morning

The more robust round of rain showers will arrive Saturday morning and push through Metro Atlanta through the early afternoon.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for Saturday.

Saturday Rain

This round of rain showers may also feature a few embedded thunderstorms. At this time, the threat for severe weather -- storms capable of producing damaging winds -- remains low for the Atlanta area.

Between the two rounds of rain this weekend, as much as 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall is to be expected for North Georgia and Metro Atlanta.

Rainfall Total

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

