Tracking the Tropics: T.S. Erin to strengthen to Atlantic season’s first hurricane

Tropical Storm Erin formed late in the morning on Monday, August 11.
As of Tuesday, Erin is still a tropical storm, though it is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season by Thursday.
Track Tropical Storm Erin using the Interactive Tracker Below:
Erin is forecast to continue to strengthen to major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) over the weekend and into early next week.
As of this writing, it is too soon to determine if Erin will be a threat to the U.S. mainland, but anyone with travel interests to the Caribbean Islands should continue to monitor the path and speed of Tropical Storm Erin.
