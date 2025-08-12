Tracking the Tropics: T.S. Erin to strengthen to Atlantic season’s first hurricane

Tropical Storm Erin formed late in the morning on Monday, August 11.

As of Tuesday, Erin is still a tropical storm, though it is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season by Thursday.

Track Tropical Storm Erin using the Interactive Tracker Below:

Click to Interact



Erin is forecast to continue to strengthen to major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) over the weekend and into early next week.

Saffir Simpson Scale

As of this writing, it is too soon to determine if Erin will be a threat to the U.S. mainland, but anyone with travel interests to the Caribbean Islands should continue to monitor the path and speed of Tropical Storm Erin.

0 of 5

Track the Tropics With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group