Tracking the Tropics: T.S. Erin to strengthen to Atlantic season’s first hurricane

By Christina Edwards
By Christina Edwards

Tropical Storm Erin formed late in the morning on Monday, August 11.

As of Tuesday, Erin is still a tropical storm, though it is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season by Thursday.

Erin is forecast to continue to strengthen to major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) over the weekend and into early next week.

Saffir Simpson Scale

As of this writing, it is too soon to determine if Erin will be a threat to the U.S. mainland, but anyone with travel interests to the Caribbean Islands should continue to monitor the path and speed of Tropical Storm Erin.

