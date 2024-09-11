Weather

Tracking Francine: Gusty winds and heavy rain move through Metro Atlanta Thursday

By Christina Edwards

Tropical Impacts

Hurricane Francine will make landfall along the Louisiana coast later today, and it will then move north over the Mississippi River Valley through the rest of this week.

The Interactive Tracker Below shows the current location of Hurricane Francine as well as the watches and warnings in place ahead of the storm.

What are the Impacts in Metro Atlanta?

Hurricane Francine will continue to move practically due north, sparing the Metro Atlanta area of the worst in terms of damaging winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes. The animation below shows the Futurecast Radar as Francine moves through the Mississippi River Valley.

ECMWF Futurecast Radar ECMWF Futurecast Radar as Hurricane Francine moves north this week.

However, the Metro Atlanta area can still expect gusty winds and heavier downpours, particularly on Thursday.

Wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph are expected beginning Thursday morning and continuing through Thursday evening. Winds of these magnitudes are strong enough to knock down a few trees and powerlines, producing spotty power outages throughout the day.

Futurecast Wind Gusts

In addition, the rain bands from Francine will swirl through the region Thursday through Saturday, producing as much as 2 to 3 inches of rainfall throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

